Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.