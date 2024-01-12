Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

