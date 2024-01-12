Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Has $694,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 294,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

