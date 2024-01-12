Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.92 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

