Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 37.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.9% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,908,820. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

