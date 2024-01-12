XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XPO were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $84.99 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 274.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.