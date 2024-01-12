XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XPO were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO Price Performance
NYSE XPO opened at $84.99 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 274.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO
Insider Buying and Selling
In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
XPO Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.