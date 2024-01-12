Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,831 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

