Xponance Inc. Has $57,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ARR opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $966.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

