Xponance Inc. Invests $208,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,176,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,104,119. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.