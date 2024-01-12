Xponance Inc. Invests $86,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 5.22. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

