Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.