Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,132 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE S opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 550,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.