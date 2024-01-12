Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,466 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

