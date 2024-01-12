Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

