Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,421 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $165,644.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $68.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

