10,399 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

