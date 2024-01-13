1,709 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Celanese Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

