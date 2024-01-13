21,179 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

