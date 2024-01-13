2,205 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $127.42 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $792.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

