23,727 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,207,000 after buying an additional 348,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

