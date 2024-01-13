28,484 Shares in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $5.62 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $444.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

