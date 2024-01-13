4,050 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.