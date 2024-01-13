4,378 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $75.82 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.62%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.