5,819 Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE by 144.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.
VSE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.63. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
VSE Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
