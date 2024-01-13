70,877 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MannKind by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 177,453 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $921.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

