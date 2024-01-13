71,968 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,105,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBF opened at $22.69 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

