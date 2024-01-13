8,409 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 232.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $13,070,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $12,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,620.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

