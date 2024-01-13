8,792 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

