9,959 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

