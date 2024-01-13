9,959 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Jan 13th, 2024

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

