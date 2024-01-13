Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $18,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $38,271,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $387,900.52.
- On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00.
Cricut Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.23 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 289.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
