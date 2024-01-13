Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $18,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $38,271,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $387,900.52.

On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00.

Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.23 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 289.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.