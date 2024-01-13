Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.76% of Air Transport Services Group worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,865,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

