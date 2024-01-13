Alaleh Nouri Sells 16,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,374.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after acquiring an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after buying an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

