Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

