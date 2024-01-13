Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $142.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

