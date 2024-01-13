Albert Erani Sells 197,921 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 633.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 1,086.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

