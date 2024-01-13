Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $145.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

