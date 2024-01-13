Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

