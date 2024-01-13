Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67,335 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $653,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.7% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

