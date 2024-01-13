Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

