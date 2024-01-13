AMS Capital Ltda Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 19.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.