Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

