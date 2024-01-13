Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,612,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

