Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benin Management CORP’s 2nd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

