Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,501 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $439,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

