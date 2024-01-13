Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 2,568,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $439,785,000 after buying an additional 818,501 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 152,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.66 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

