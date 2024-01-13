Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

