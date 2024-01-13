Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.66 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

