Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.