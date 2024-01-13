Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

