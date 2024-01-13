Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average daily volume of 10,345 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.71 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.